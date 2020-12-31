Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have launched their January sales

Great news for gamers looking to get some of the best games of the year for cheap.

You didn't think we'd forget about you, did you?

Just because it is that nether-region week because Christmas and New Years, that doesn't mean that the world of gaming stops completely! Sure, things are a little quieter than usual, but we're all still gamers here! And we all still want to know what we should be playing this week.

So let us get started with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Gears 5: Hivebusters

It is going to be a little while before the game release schedule starts coming into full swing again, but there will still be smaller releases here and there to tide everyone who finished all of the major releases over the Christmas break.

One of those is Gears 5: Hivebusters, a brand new DLC for Gears 5, which goes into some backstory on the elite soldiers and their first suicide mission. Through the three-hour-long mission, you'll explore the tropical Galangi islands, battle enemies with the team's ultimate abilities and confront a deadly new predator.

Gears 5: Hivebusters is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC right now, and is available as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox and PlayStation have already launched their January Sales

We've already written about (and pointed out some of the highlights of) the PlayStation January Sales this week, so we'll focus a bit more on the Xbox January Sales here.

You can find the full details of the sale here, but some of the highlights we've spotted include:

Immortals Fenyx Rising - €69.99 down to €41.99

Sea of Thieves - €39.99 down to €19.99

Watch Dogs: Legion - €69.99 down to €41.99

FIFA 21: Beckham Edition - €69.99 down to €34.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - €69.99 down to €52.49

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Ghosts of Tsushima (PS4)

Well now, this is a toughie, considering we've got not one but two collections of incredible January Sales to choose from, but if we are to pick on particular deal that stands out, then we've got to go with Ghost of Tsushima.

It is currently available on the PS Store, previously priced at €69.99 and now down to €49.69. It was definitely one of the most purely fun games we've played all year (our review here), and while it isn't quite as memorable as The Last of Us Part II, you'll definitely enjoy your time with this game more.

