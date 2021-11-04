Lovin Games Weekly - your free subscription games for November are here

By Rory Cashin

November 4, 2021 at 9:45am

The brand new Call Of Duty game is also out this week!

The brand new Call Of Duty game is also out this week!

The closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that the Lovin Games Weekly segment is helping you add stuff to your list for/from Santa.

And we are more than happy to provide that service!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

If you love the Call of Duty games already, then we really don't need to tell you much about this, because you'll have surely decided that you're getting this game already.

However, if you discount the COD and similar first-person shooters as being nothing more than multiplayer events, you'll be happy to hear that the folks behind Vanguard are putting a huge amount of effort into the single player campaign aspect of this particular Call of Duty release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, 5 November.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The free subscription games for November are here

PS PLUS - Available to add to your library from Tuesday, 2 November to Monday, 6 December:

  • Knockout City (PS5 & PS4)
  • First Class Trouble (PS5 & PS4)
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)
  • The Persistence (PS VR)
  • Until You Fall (PS VR)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Standard Edition (PS VR)

Games With Gold:

  • Moving Out (available from 1 to 30 November)
  • Rocket Knight (available from 1 to 15 November)
  • Kingdom Two Crowns (available from 16 November to 15 December)
  • Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (available from 16 to 30 November)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Two of the most fun, most OTT action games ever made got a bundled re-release last year, and now they're in the middle of a big sale! If you've never played either, then this is the perfect opportunity to get lost in them, or if you have played them before, you can't go wrong with replaying them, considering just how entertaining they both are!

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is available on the PS Store, marked down from €39.99 to €17.99 until 17 November.

