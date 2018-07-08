WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night

He certainly knows his audience...

The Leinster Hurling Final may have been moved to accommodate Michael Bublé last night but a sliotar still made an appearance at GAA HQ.

The Canadian crooner took advantage of a break in his set to show off some hurling skills to his adoring audience.

Lovely hurling by the Mr Bublé at Croke Park last night !! pic.twitter.com/O6UE7o089E — Pat Farrell (@farrellpatm) July 8, 2018

The Leinster final replay might be moved to Thurles tomorrow but fear not there is still hurling on in Croke Park this weekend. Michael Buble is here with his 'stick' and 'tennis ball' Hurling purists must be turning in their graves!! pic.twitter.com/wpsUGO1igq — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) July 7, 2018

Not sure if the performance is enough to get him an all-star but it wasn't a bad effort all the same. Bublé's concert meant that the Kilkenny vs Galway decider had to be moved to Semple Stadium in Thurles and will take place later today.

