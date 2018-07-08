Entertainment

WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night

He certainly knows his audience...

Screen Shot 2018 07 08 At 09 26 17

The Leinster Hurling Final may have been moved to accommodate Michael Bublé last night but a sliotar still made an appearance at GAA HQ.

The Canadian crooner took advantage of a break in his set to show off some hurling skills to his adoring audience.

Not sure if the performance is enough to get him an all-star but it wasn't a bad effort all the same. Bublé's concert meant that the Kilkenny vs Galway decider had to be moved to Semple Stadium in Thurles and will take place later today.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

