The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

What better way to spend your Sunday afternoon than to look at these adorable photos of dogs on their first cinema date?

The Lighthouse cinema in Smithfield is one of the best spots in the city to chill and watch a movie. We didn't think it could get any better until we saw that they were hosting a dog-friendly screening this week.

Dogs were invited to join their owners and watch Isle Of Dogs together and we are literally screaming at the pictures, so fricken CUTE.

Look how happy they all are:

We

Literally

Cannot

DEAL!

We hope this brightened up your day as much as it did ours.

