These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin

Might be an idea to take note for when you're absolutely dying on Sunday morning...

We've all been there; you wake up absolutely marrrrrrvin after a heavy night on the pints, in dire need of a good feed.

But sometimes, a slice of toast and a cuppa just doesn't make the cut. That's why time after time Deliveroo comes to the rescue, giving us plenty of tasty options to meet our hungover needs.

And apparently, according to Deliveroo, there are a few go-to breakfasts that are seriously popular among us hungry folk.

Top of the list? The drool-worthy eggs benedict from Eathos.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Mar 5, 2018 at 11:20pm PST

2. The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, Doughboys, Dublin

A post shared by Doughboys (@doughboysdublin) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:51am PST

3. Strawberry mango yogurt smoothie, Chopped Grafton Street, Dublin

A post shared by Freshly Chopped (@chopped.ie) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

4. Brother Hubbard South Avocado & Eggs, Brother Hubbard South, Dublin

A post shared by Brother Hubbard South (@brother_hubbard_south) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:57am PST

5. Buckwheat Pancakes, Eathos, Dublin

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Mar 9, 2018 at 12:15am PST

6. Egg Pots, Sprout & Co, Dawson Street, Dublin

A post shared by Sprout & Co (@sproutfoodco) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:12am PDT

7. Full Irish Breakfast, The Lansdowne Hotel, Dublin

A post shared by The Lansdowne Hotel (@thelansdownehotel_dublin) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

8. Avocado & Feta Smash, Grove Road, Dublin

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:15am PST

9. Breakfast French Toast, Cafe Bliss, Dublin

10. Irish Breakfast, Café à Table, Dublin

