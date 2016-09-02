Food and Drink

These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin

Might be an idea to take note for when you're absolutely dying on Sunday morning...

Ethosbrek1

We've all been there; you wake up absolutely marrrrrrvin after a heavy night on the pints, in dire need of a good feed. 

But sometimes, a slice of toast and a cuppa just doesn't make the cut. That's why time after time Deliveroo comes to the rescue, giving us plenty of tasty options to meet our hungover needs.  

And apparently, according to Deliveroo, there are a few go-to breakfasts that are seriously popular among us hungry folk.

Top of the list? The drool-worthy eggs benedict from Eathos.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on

2. The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, Doughboys, Dublin

A post shared by Doughboys (@doughboysdublin) on

3. Strawberry mango yogurt smoothie, Chopped Grafton Street, Dublin

4. Brother Hubbard South Avocado & Eggs, Brother Hubbard South, Dublin

5. Buckwheat Pancakes, Eathos, Dublin

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on

6. Egg Pots, Sprout & Co, Dawson Street, Dublin

A post shared by Sprout & Co (@sproutfoodco) on

7. Full Irish Breakfast, The Lansdowne Hotel, Dublin

8. Avocado & Feta Smash, Grove Road, Dublin

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on

9. Breakfast French Toast, Cafe Bliss, Dublin

10. Irish Breakfast, Café à Table, Dublin

READ MORE: Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful Creperie And Wine Bar
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful Creperie And Wine Bar
Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
Ballymun GAA Club Shows True Community Spirit With This Gesture For Metro Fire Victims
Dublin

Ballymun GAA Club Shows True Community Spirit With This Gesture For Metro Fire Victims
Over 100 Dublin Homes To Be Demolished To Accommodate New Metrolink
Dublin

Over 100 Dublin Homes To Be Demolished To Accommodate New Metrolink
You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House
Lifestyle

You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House
Transport Minster Confirms Dublin To Have Metrolink By 2007 In This Brilliant Old Footage
Dublin

Transport Minster Confirms Dublin To Have Metrolink By 2007 In This Brilliant Old Footage

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin