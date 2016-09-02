These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
Might be an idea to take note for when you're absolutely dying on Sunday morning...
We've all been there; you wake up absolutely marrrrrrvin after a heavy night on the pints, in dire need of a good feed.
But sometimes, a slice of toast and a cuppa just doesn't make the cut. That's why time after time Deliveroo comes to the rescue, giving us plenty of tasty options to meet our hungover needs.
And apparently, according to Deliveroo, there are a few go-to breakfasts that are seriously popular among us hungry folk.
Top of the list? The drool-worthy eggs benedict from Eathos.
2. The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, Doughboys, Dublin
3. Strawberry mango yogurt smoothie, Chopped Grafton Street, Dublin
4. Brother Hubbard South Avocado & Eggs, Brother Hubbard South, Dublin
5. Buckwheat Pancakes, Eathos, Dublin
6. Egg Pots, Sprout & Co, Dawson Street, Dublin
7. Full Irish Breakfast, The Lansdowne Hotel, Dublin
8. Avocado & Feta Smash, Grove Road, Dublin
9. Breakfast French Toast, Cafe Bliss, Dublin
10. Irish Breakfast, Café à Table, Dublin
READ MORE: Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here
Comments