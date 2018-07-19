Entertainment Music

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Aw, here it goes...

Calling all the gangstas of Dublin 6.

The Bowery in Rathmines has announced that the one and only Coolio will perform at the venue later this year.

The brain behind Gangsta's Paradise, one of the most iconic tunes of the '90s will take to the stage on Friday October 12 and there's a good chance tickets will sell fast.

He's sure to showcase his other memorable hits too such as C U When You Get There and 1,2,3,4 and if we're lucky he might even bang out the Kenan And Kel theme tune.

Tickets for the show are priced at €25 and can be purchased here.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

