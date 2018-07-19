Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Calling all the gangstas of Dublin 6.

The Bowery in Rathmines has announced that the one and only Coolio will perform at the venue later this year.

The brain behind Gangsta's Paradise, one of the most iconic tunes of the '90s will take to the stage on Friday October 12 and there's a good chance tickets will sell fast.

He's sure to showcase his other memorable hits too such as C U When You Get There and 1,2,3,4 and if we're lucky he might even bang out the Kenan And Kel theme tune.

Tickets for the show are priced at €25 and can be purchased here.

READ NEXT: PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here