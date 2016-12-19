Entertainment Music

Here's The Seven Best Pubs In Dub To Catch A Top Class Trad Session

With Paddy's weekend nearing, we wanted to delve into some deadly Irish music and culture. One of the best possible ways to do this is to sit in a pub with a pint of Guinness and to be serenaded by an Irish trad group. 

Irish traditional music is most definitely underrated and we guarantee you after a visit to one of these deadly spots you'll wonder why you had never been before. In fact, we are sure you'll be going back for more. 

(It's such a buzz.)

1. Cobblestone - Stoneybatter

The Cobblestone is one of the most famous venues in Dublin to catch a trad sesh.

This truly is a hub for Irish music and it has been for more than five generations. It's super cosy, chill and their pints of Guinness are bleedin' deadly.

There are trad sessions seven nights a week so you can literally call in any time. The best part though, is that the people playing are literally just doing it because they adore it, they aren't there to entertain you or put on a show, they're just there to play (and they are unbelievably talented). It really is Irish culture at its finest.

See you there!

2. Pipers Corner - Malborough Street

Pipers Corner is fairly new to Dublin but it's become a new fave for a pint and a tune. Right in the heart of the city centre, a right beside the new luas line, this place is super easy to get to and deffo worth a visit next time you're in town.

It's a traditional pub but it also has craft beers widely available for anyone who wants to try something a little different. (They also serve whopper G&T's for anyone who's a bit notion-sy, like myself)

The musicians here are seriously passionate about Irish music and that creates an atmosphere like no other.

3. Cat & Cage - Drumcondra

The Cat & Cage has been around for as long as we can remember but it hasn't lost its charm, not one bit. 

Located in Drumcondra, it's only a stone's throw away from the Croke Park Stadium so it's a great place to grab a pint before or after a match. 

The trad sessions here will have you jigging the whole way home. 

A post shared by Shane Ruane (@shaneruane28) on

4. The Hairy Lemon - Stephen Street Lower 

This place is booming with character and every inch of every corner is covered in memorabilia so you could literally be in there for hours just staring at the walls (Believe me, I've done it).

The unconventional pub was actually where "The Commitments" was filmed and it's carried on its musical charm ever since. 

The pub hosts a trad session every Sunday from 7pm and the place is always booming, so get in nice and early if you want a seat. 

They also serve some of the best cobble in Dublin so if you wanted to be extra Irish, this is the place to soak it all in. 

A post shared by CATIE KEOGH (@catiekeogh) on

5. Walsh's - Stoneybatter

This small but mighty pub and it's steeped in Irish culture. It has loads of hidden corners to tuck yourself into and nurse a pint. You could find yourself here for hours without even noticing the time pass you by. 

They host folk sessions regularly, which often have people up dancing. It honestly feels like stepping into a movie scene, you'll never want to leave it. 

A post shared by Nick Keegan (@nickkeeganirl) on

6. J.W Sweetman - Burgh Quay 

There is live music here seven days a week but if you want to catch the best of the best, their trad sessions take place every Sunday at 6pm.

It's right on the quays, so if you're lucky enough to grab a seat by the window you can avail of a stunning view to watch the world go by. 

It's a deadly place for some tunes and some craic. 

A post shared by Celia Martín (@selsachi) on

7. O'Shea's Merchant - Lower Bridge Street 

O'Shea's is one of Dublin's most famous musical venues and if you check in here, you'll be there 'til all hours in the morning because the music never stops. 

There is music seven nights a week so you can literally go there an listen to Irish music every single day if you wanted to, just don't blame us for the week-long hangover that might induce however. 

If you're more of a mover, you can attend Irish dancing lessons here on a Monday night. It's the ultimate Irish experience - full of mad bants, jigs and reels and lots of scoops. 

A post shared by Mike Pickens (@mpickens4) on

After watching all of those videos we are sure you've tapped your feet at least once and if you have, it seems our work here is done.

Paddy's weekend pints - sorted.

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

