People are even more in love with Dermot Kennedy after last night’s gig

You've most definitely got that power over us Dermot.

The uber-talented Dermot Kennedy is back on home soil. Playing the first of two sold-out gigs at the 3Arena last night, he wowed the crowd with his velvety vocals. And he’s set to take to the stage and do it all over again tonight.

To go from playing in the street wishing someone would pay attention to this feels incredible. It’s been a very long journey to this moment, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I can’t wait for the next two nights. Thank you so much for making this possible. See you there 🇮🇪 X — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) December 21, 2019

One of the breakout stars of the year, tickets flew off the shelves in record time.

Developing his sound while busking in Dublin’s fair city, he garnered worldwide attention after he was invited to join Glen Hansard on stage.

And he’s been delighting fans ever since with hits such as Power Over Me, Outnumbered and Lost.

The star has been trending on Twitter since last night’s show, with all those lucky enough to have attended the gig expressing their grá for the Rathcoole man.

Here's a taste of what they had to say:

Dermot Kennedy truly serving an evening I will not forgot. Such a special night ❤️ #DermotKennedy #Dublin pic.twitter.com/NA7Cz0SLbZ — Niamh Murtagh (@NiamhMurtagh88) December 22, 2019

Dermot Kennedy... there are no words 🤭😭



Cannot wait for night number 2 tomorrow! #DermotKennedy pic.twitter.com/HDSR0EHZUu — Laura Byrne® (@laurabyrne2008) December 22, 2019

.@DermotKennedy last night. No words. Actually a few.



A special night. Never heard a crowd show so much love and he deserved every bit of it pic.twitter.com/jkDvx4eqkY — Alan Swan (@alanswan) December 23, 2019

Starting Christmas with Dermot Kennedy was a spectacular decision 🎄 pic.twitter.com/nleD94GXpi — Patrick Heslin (@pheslin27) December 23, 2019

This was something else! My 4th time seeing @DermotKennedy but the 1st time at home. Even more obsessed now! pic.twitter.com/KEsnT1BLOh — Lisa Eakins (@SneakyEaks) December 23, 2019

@DermotKennedy tonight in 3 Arena.

What a guy, what a band, what a set and what a crowd... draíochtúil pic.twitter.com/UvmOt043MW — Eadaoin Lennon (@eadaoin_lennon) December 23, 2019

The crowd's reaction wasn't lost on Kennedy, with one fan describing how he stood frozen on the stage "for a good 3 minutes", just enjoying the atmosphere.

I've never in my life seen someone as grateful as @DermotKennedy was tonight in the 3arena. Stood there frozen on stage for a good 3 minutes while everyone cheered his name, the most gorgeous soul ever — Sorcha Nic Cormaic (@sarahmccormack_) December 22, 2019

never in my life have i seen a crowd show so much respect for, and admiration towards, an artist as tonight at Dermot Kennedy.



good god that was stunning 💚 — Keeley (@KeeleyGrehan) December 22, 2019

Bowing out to a standing ovation, tonight's gig is bound to be just as good.

Not only did @DermotKennedy sell out his first two headline gigs at the 3Arena, he also got a standing ovation when he finished. It's great to see Irish acts doing so well! — Shauna Bowers (@shaunabowerss) December 22, 2019

