  • People are even more in love with Dermot Kennedy after last night’s gig

People are even more in love with Dermot Kennedy after last night’s gig

By Sarah Finnan

December 23, 2019 at 10:02am

You've most definitely got that power over us Dermot.

The uber-talented Dermot Kennedy is back on home soil. Playing the first of two sold-out gigs at the 3Arena last night, he wowed the crowd with his velvety vocals. And he’s set to take to the stage and do it all over again tonight.

One of the breakout stars of the year, tickets flew off the shelves in record time.

Developing his sound while busking in Dublin’s fair city, he garnered worldwide attention after he was invited to join Glen Hansard on stage.

And he’s been delighting fans ever since with hits such as Power Over Me, Outnumbered and Lost.

The star has been trending on Twitter since last night’s show, with all those lucky enough to have attended the gig expressing their grá for the Rathcoole man.

Here's a taste of what they had to say:

The crowd's reaction wasn't lost on Kennedy, with one fan describing how he stood frozen on the stage "for a good 3 minutes", just enjoying the atmosphere.

Bowing out to a standing ovation, tonight's gig is bound to be just as good.

