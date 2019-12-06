Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Stormzy announces second Dublin show due to phenomenal demand

Stormzy announces second Dublin show due to phenomenal demand

By Darragh Murphy

December 6, 2019 at 10:47am

Stormzy has announced a second Dublin date due to phenomenal demand.

Stormzy had already confirmed that he would be taking his Heavy Is The Head Tour to Ireland's capital next September but the demand for tickets was such that the British rapper has had to add another show at the 3Arena.

The Grime star will now perform in Dublin on both September 7 and 8, with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie.

Stormzy's tour will include over 50 shows around the globe, with the Vossi Bop star travelling to five continents - Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and Australia.

Croydon-born Stormzy rose to prominence in 2017 with the release of his debut studio album Gang Signs & Prayer, which has since gone platinum in the United Kingdom.

Hits such as Big For Your Boots, Cold, Cigarettes & Cush and Blinded By Your Grace turned Stormzy into one of the biggest names in hip hop and his upcoming album is hotly anticipated.

Stormzy admitted that he couldn't believe how quickly the first Dublin date sold out and it's looking likely that the second date will sell out too so move quickly if you want to get your hands on tickets.

At the time of writing, tickets are still available starting at €49.50 (including booking and €1 facility fee).

