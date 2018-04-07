WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night

Given that The Cranberries are one of Ireland's most famous musical exports of recent decades, it's no surprise that the death of Dolores O'Riordan earlier this year touched fans and musicians across the world.

The 46-year-old and her bandmates put Ireland, and their city of Limerick, on the map with a string of hits that gained success around the globe and last night Canadian rockers paid a special tribute at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

The band belted out a cover of Linger before seamlessly sliding into their own hits Everything Now and Wake Up.

Check out the footage of the moving performance below...

(clip and image by Ray O'Mahoney)

