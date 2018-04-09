Entertainment Music

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch

The video has racked up over 45,000 views since it was posted on Friday...

Trin 1

It may not be the first time you've heard of Trinity College Dublin's very own acappella group, as many of their covers have gone viral over the past few years since the group was founded in 2012.

And this one is no exception.

Singing George Ezra's Budapest, the Trinitones broadcast their rendition via a Facebook live stream ahead of this year's Trinity Ball, which took place on Friday evening.

Ever since it was posted it has been racking up views and comments, and to be honest, we can totally see why.

Check out the group's cover below. 

Incredible, right?

You can check out more of their covers over on the Trinitones Facebook page.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

