Netflix makes powerful documentary 13th free to watch online

By Sarah Finnan

June 10, 2020 at 1:11pm

Powerful documentary 13th by director Ava DuVernay is now free to watch online.

Netflix has made Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th free to watch online in light of ongoing protests and demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. With people all around the world making renewed commitments to educate themselves on racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder, there has been a huge rush to watch the documentary.

Originally released back in 2016, Netflix has decided to cater to that demand by making the acclaimed racial inequality documentary free to watch online - whether you have a Netflix subscription or not.

Beginning with an audio clip of President Barack Obama, the documentary provides an in-depth look at the US prison system and the country's history of racial inequality - touching on topics such as chattel slavery, the civil rights movement and the 13th amendment to the US Constitution which ultimately abolished slavery.

Focusing on how US prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans and Black people, it's powerful and infuriating in equal measures and is a stark depiction of how far there is still yet to go in tackling system racism and prejudice.

Exploring the "intersection of race, injustice, and mass incarceration in the United States", the documentary comes highly recommended and has featured on countless lists of educational resources for people trying to better their understanding of the plight of Black people and people of colour around the world. Watch it on Netflix or stream it on YouTube here.

READ NEXT: The Chase’s Shaun Wallace shares his experience of racial prejudice

