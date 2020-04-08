Close

Netflix update means you can stop family members (or exes) messing up recommendations

By Darragh Murphy

April 8, 2020 at 3:46pm

Netflix's latest update will mean you can prevent others messing up your recommendations.

Netflix has introduced a pin feature which will stop the headache of others with access to your account being able to watch movies and TV shows on your profile.

We've all been there - seeing an unexpected movie pop up on the 'Continue Watching' section or having a series you're watching open back up at the incorrect episode due to someone else viewing on your profile.

Well now you can attach a pin to your profile which means that only you will have access.

The update represents an improvement to Netflix's parental controls as, previously, pins would protect an entire account and mums and dads would have to input the pin every time kids wanted to access shows on the streaming service.

Now individual profiles can be locked down.

How to change your pin

  1. Sign in to Netflix online.
  2. Select the profile to which you want to attach a pin code.
  3. Click 'Account'.
  4. Scroll down to the Profile & Parental Controls section and select the profile.
  5. Click 'Change' beside 'Profile Lock'.
  6. Enter account password.
  7. Tick the 'Lock this profile by creating a 4-digit pin' box.
  8. Enter your PIN and save.

