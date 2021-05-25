Patrick Dempsey ventures in to city centre to get suited and booted

By James Fenton

May 25, 2021 at 4:43pm

If Patrick Dempsey's Instagram feed is anything to go by, he's very much enjoying his current stint in Ireland.

Patrick Dempsey, AKA Dr. McDreamy of Grey's Anatomy, is in Ireland filming Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's 2007 film Enchanted. While most of his work time is being spent around Enniskerry in Wicklow, it seems Patrick has managed to squeeze in a trip to the capital.

The actor headed to Louis Copeland's on Wicklow Street to get fitted for a suit and he shared the experience with his six million-strong following on Instagram.

For his part, Louis shared a video of himself and Patrick having the craic on the day. Since arriving in Ireland, Dempsey has been sharing his experiences on social media, with donkeys, sheep and tractors all featuring heavily.

He's joined on these shores by Amy Adams for the movie that's due to be released next year.

