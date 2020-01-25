PICS: The National Gallery respond to the viral 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' photo challenge

Bing, bing, bing we have a winner.

You're sure to have seen the viral 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' challenge by now, but let me explain just in case.

Basically the idea is for people to post four different profile pictures of themselves - one for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. Each one showcasing a different side to them.

Started by Dolly Parton of all people - a trendsetter in more ways than one - the photo challenge has gone seriously viral with more than a few familiar faces hopping aboard the 'Dolly wagon' and posting their versions.

Even the doggos of Instagram are trying their paws at it.

All good, but there is one that trumps all; the National Gallery's take on the viral challenge.

GAS. We love a good viral challenge so we do.

Who says museums and art galleries can't be fun?!

