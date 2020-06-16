RTE Home School Hub finishing up for the summer this week

First airing back in March, RTE's Home School Hub has proven to be as big a hit with parents as kids.

RTE's Home School Hub is set to finish up for the summer this week, winding to a close after 58 hours of lessons. As expected, there are big plans in place for the final episode including a special graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, and appearances from guests Kelly Harrington, Dermot Bannon and Sinead Burke.

Kicking off back at the end of March, after primary schools around the country were closed, the programme has proven to be an invaluable resource to parents and guardians who suddenly found themselves having to take on the role of teacher as well. Hoping to help keep children's minds engaged while stuck at home, the response to the TV school idea was almost universally positive, with RTE praised for the admirable initiative

Finishing up this week, in line with when most primary schools would normally be getting ready to let out for the summer months, the show promises to go out with a bang - welcoming a host of different well-known faces on to help see the show out. Dermot Bannon will pop on to talk about his time living in Egypt while gold medal boxing champ Kelly Harrington will be on hand for a pep talk and artist Will Sliney will head up the last 'we will draw segment'.

The final episode will also feature a special tribute to the graduating class of 2020 with music to come from well-known busker and singer Allie Sherlock, accompanied by RTE Concert Orchestra. Scientist and engineer Niamh Shaw will round things up with some very cool teachings on the sun and stars, along with writer Sinead Burke who is sure to have some words of wisdom for young students.

