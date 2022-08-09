Russell Crowe has moved into Matt Damon's former Dublin mansion

No sightings of Russell down the Vico with a bag of cans as of yet, but the summer's not out.

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and his partner Britney Theriot have moved into the €15k-a-week Georgian mansion on the Vico Road that Matt Damon stayed at during lockdown back in 2020, the Independent have reported.

Matt and his family moved in just as production was halted on The Last Duel, a film he was working on at the time.

Russell has now followed suit and set up camp at the Dalkey home while filming for The Pope’s Exorcist, a portrayal of a real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. He died at the age of 91 in 2016. Crowe will portray Father Gabriele in the film.

Advertisement

According to the Independent, Crowe has been spotted filming on the Trinity College grounds, dressed in religious garments, as well as at City Hall on Dame Street and in a disused church in Drumcondra.

Mount Eagle, the property that Russell will call home while he films here was originally constructed in 1837, enjoys unspoiled views of Killiney Bay and also boasts a gym, sauna, swimming pool and tennis court.

Header image via Instagram/russellcrowe

READ NEXT: William Murray and James Kavanagh open food van in Inchicore