Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends also set to get the TV treatment later this year

Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends is set to get the TV treatment later this year.

Love Normal People but finish the series/book in record time? Us too. But fear not as it's been confirmed that Sally Rooney's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, will also be coming to TV screens in the not-so-distant future.

Following on from the phenomenal success of the screen adaptation of Normal People, the Sligo author's first novel will also be adapted into a TV series - with the BBC confirming the news.

No premiere date has been announced as of yet, and with the world currently in lockdown, it's doubtful that it will be anytime soon. Coming to BBC Three, the book will be adapted into a 12-part series. Telling the story of college students Frances and Bobbi, two up and coming poets living in Dublin, who befriend Melissa and her husband Nick - thus entering "a world of beautiful houses, raucous dinner parties and holidays in Brittany".

Not a prequel to Normal People, Conversations With Friends explores similar themes to that of Normal People - those being the need for love, affection and friendship and how those needs manifest themselves in life.

Commenting on the decision to adapt Conversations With Friends for the screen, BBC Executive Piers Wenger said:

"It was a decision that made itself. We will commission work from Sally Rooney for as long as she writes it. We think she's such an exciting voice, in the way that she's able to write about young peoples lives in a really direct and authentic way, is - her work speaks for itself, really."

No cast has been confirmed for the upcoming series, though Irish director Lenny Abrahamson (co-director of Normal People) will return to work on the project. This is just the news we needed to keep us going.

