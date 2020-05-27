Season 2 of new Netflix hit White Lines reportedly already underway

Tom Rhys Harries, star of the new Netflix series White Lines, has said that a second season could be on the way very soon.

The latest project by the writers of Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel as it's originally known in Spanish) and the production company behind The Crown, White Lines hit Netflix earlier this month. Proving to be a big hit with viewers, attention has now turned to the possibility of a season two which is reportedly already underway.

Set between England and Spain, the series tells the story of a legendary Manchester DJ whose body is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. His sister Zoe returns to Ibiza following the news, with her investigation taking her through a "thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups". Has all the makings of a hit I think you'll agree.

And in an interview with LADBible, Tom Rhys Harries, who plays DJ Axel Collins, is quoted as saying that planning for a second season is currently in the works. Adding that "there's a lot of scope" for expanding the story, given that it follows a non-linear time pattern, he confirmed that the team is already location scouting for future episodes.

"I know that there are recces happening for season two; they're location scouting, if and when that goes ahead - or that was happening prior to the global pandemic."

There has been no word yet as to whether season two will be a follow-up or a prequel to the original series, but Harries says he's all for it and would be happy to be involved regardless so that sounds promising.

