Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Season 2 of new Netflix hit White Lines reportedly already underway

By Sarah Finnan

May 27, 2020 at 10:51am

Share:

Tom Rhys Harries, star of the new Netflix series White Lines, has said that a second season could be on the way very soon.

The latest project by the writers of Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel as it's originally known in Spanish) and the production company behind The Crown, White Lines hit Netflix earlier this month. Proving to be a big hit with viewers, attention has now turned to the possibility of a season two which is reportedly already underway.

Set between England and Spain, the series tells the story of a legendary Manchester DJ whose body is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. His sister Zoe returns to Ibiza following the news, with her investigation taking her through a "thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups". Has all the makings of a hit I think you'll agree.

And in an interview with LADBible, Tom Rhys Harries, who plays DJ Axel Collins, is quoted as saying that planning for a second season is currently in the works. Adding that "there's a lot of scope" for expanding the story, given that it follows a non-linear time pattern, he confirmed that the team is already location scouting for future episodes.

"I know that there are recces happening for season two; they're location scouting, if and when that goes ahead - or that was happening prior to the global pandemic."

There has been no word yet as to whether season two will be a follow-up or a prequel to the original series, but Harries says he's all for it and would be happy to be involved regardless so that sounds promising.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Fans praise Paul Mescal for his emotive performance in most recent Normal People episode

Share:

Latest articles

How to play the $336m American Mega Millions from Ireland

President Higgins sent the most lovely letter to Philip Walsh for his birthday

Fans praise Paul Mescal for his emotive performance in most recent Normal People episode

The rearranged dates for Ricky Gervais' Dublin shows have been confirmed

You may also love

Fans praise Paul Mescal for his emotive performance in most recent Normal People episode

14 underrated shows on Netflix that are well worth a watch

JK Rowling releasing free children's book online

Irish Emigration Museum asking public to nominate their heroes and loved ones for new exhibition

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.