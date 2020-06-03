She Did That - The Netflix documentary about Black women entrepreneurs

She Did That is a Netflix documentary spotlighting Black women entrepreneurs - the first of its kind to hit the online streaming platform. An extension of director Renae L. Bluitt's blog In Her Shoes, the documentary is her first cinematic project.

Directed by New York-based filmmaker and digital creator Renae L. Bluitt, She Did That came about as a means to create a more accurate representation of Black female business owners in the media. Exploring the "passionate pursuits of Black women and their entrepreneurship journey", the documentary centres on the lives of four Black women - detailing how they face and overcome various obstacles along the way.

In an interview with Forbes Magazine, Renae said that the inspiration behind the project was "Black women and the magic we create". She later went on to add:

"Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey, particularly for Black women who may not have the resources to hire a team.

I want women to know that even the most successful women in business have experienced the challenges and obstacles they face while building their brands. We all make mistakes, learn from them, and stop to refuel or keep going even stronger.

I want women to know they are not alone in their fears and the biggest takeaway is this - if the women in this film can do it, you can do it, too."

Telling the stories of Lisa Price, the founder of hair care brand Carol's Daughter, Melissa Butler of beauty brand The Lip Bar, Tonya Rapley of My Fab Finance and Luvvie Ajayi a New York Times best-selling author, speaker and digital strategist, the documentary follows them as they discuss building legacies and pioneering a new future for the next generation.

