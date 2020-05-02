Shine A Light: Niall Horan joins James Arthur and Tom Fletcher for cover of popular McFly song

Niall Horan has teamed up with Olly Murs, James Arthur and the members of McFly for a cover of their hit Shine A Light.

Dubbed the nation's sweetheart this morning, it's no secret that we Irish love Niall Horan. The Mullingar man has captured hearts across the UK too, with fans expressing a renewed love for the former One Direction star after his latest isolation cover.

Teaming up with Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher of McFly, Nialler joined Olly Murs and James Arthur in covering the song Shine A Light. An ode to all staff on the frontlines working to fight Covid-19, the guys hoped to bring a bit of sunshine to their day and commend them for all that they're doing.

"The boys @dannyjonesofficial, @tomfletcher, @ollymurs and @jamesarthur123 and I came together to shine a little light on all fo the key workers during these dark times. Hope you enjoy x."

The cover has proven to be a big hit, with many of Niall's famous pals commenting their support, including Robbie Williams who joked:

"Hang on... invite."

Nialler and Robbie, now that's a party waiting to happen. Let's start a petition to get them on a track together... who's with me?!

Fans were especially impressed with the groups' harmonies, and there have even been calls for them to release Shine A Light for charity and donate the profits to the NHS/HSE.

Aww wow thankyou so much lads this is just a dream come true 😍. Work has been so hard lately #Shinealight #mcfly #keyworkers xxx — Claire Todhunter mcfly 💙 (@ClaireDonoMcfly) May 2, 2020

Niall Horan - some man for one man.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: