Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a very interesting easter egg for Irish players

A small but intriguing easter egg.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales hasn't even been available for players in Ireland for a full week yet, but already eagle-eyed players have spotted something that should be of some interest to Irish gamers.

The game, which we listed as one of our must-own PS5 games (and is also available on the PS4) was sure to be overflowing with hidden secrets, much like the 2018 original Spider-Man game was.

When we chatted to the game's director Brian Horton, he told us that the crew who worked on the game "is a passionate group of developers with some ideas, and they say 'Hey, what do you think about doing this? What do you think about doing that?' So there are Easter Eggs, there are tidbits, there are things that if you explore."

While some of those easter eggs and tidbits are to be expected, such as the tribute to Stan Lee, or audio files referencing other characters within the MCU, this is one we didn't expect.

If you zip around Manhattan as Miles Morales, and take a look at the UN building, you will notice that it has many, many flags adorned outside of it. While you won't find the usual Ireland tricolour flag, you will happen across this one, as mentioned by Reddit poster u/gothamite:

While the harp on this flag is backwards, it does appear to be a variation of the flag Ireland had back in the 17th century, when the island was known as the Confederacy of Ireland, before the Acts of Union in 1800, which saw Ireland becoming part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland in 1801.

Quite why the designers went with this flag over the tricolour we don't know, but we're sure Irish players will want to seek it out themselves next time they're playing the game.

READ NEXT: PlayStation have launched their Black Friday deals