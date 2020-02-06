Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

TDer is the political equivalent of Tinder and it's extremely amusing

By Sarah Finnan

February 6, 2020 at 4:37pm

Share:

TDer is essentially the political version of Tinder.

Get up close and personal with this year's election candidates. Run by Irish digital agency Friday, TDer is the app that lets you do just that.

Back just in time for the 2020 General Election, the app lets users swipe left or right on "the gorgeous men and women of Dail Eireann".

According to the website: "we've heard all about their policies - now it's time for pillow-talk". Intriguing to say the least. Even more intriguing? The bio under each TD's profile.

Take Micheál Martin's for example:

"The good times are back, baby!

I'm back on the market after my last relationship crashed and burned. Basically, I overspent and had to apply to the credit union for a bailout in order to pay the Sky and energy bills.

My biggest political achievement is introducing the smoking ban in 2004. But there isn't anything in the legislation prohibiting smokin' hotties..."

Michael Healy Rae's promises that all dates "will receive a Healy Rae calendar every Christmas" and that he will show up at your funeral, while Leo Varadkar's proclaims his undying love for Kylie - his favourite song is Spinning Around.

Plenty of choices out there, below are the top 10 most popular choices.

TDer

So if you've been dreaming of a politically charged romance then you should get swiping.

READ NEXT: Eight INSANE things you have to try at Bread 41

Share:

Latest articles

IKEA might just have announced the the cheapest breakfast in Dublin

How Storm Ciara could affect Ireland v Wales on Saturday

Coffee shops Dublin - Where to go to get your fix

Drag and Draw: enjoy pints while drawing drag queens in Dublin

You may also love

Caitlyn Jenner reads up on Finglas in teaser for appearance with Mrs Brown

3OH!3 are coming to Dublin for a headline show in May

Parasite in Dublin - Where can I watch the movie that's sweeping awards season?

These Valentine's Day cards will give you and bae a good laugh

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy