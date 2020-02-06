TDer is the political equivalent of Tinder and it's extremely amusing

TDer is essentially the political version of Tinder.

Get up close and personal with this year's election candidates. Run by Irish digital agency Friday, TDer is the app that lets you do just that.

Back just in time for the 2020 General Election, the app lets users swipe left or right on "the gorgeous men and women of Dail Eireann".

According to the website: "we've heard all about their policies - now it's time for pillow-talk". Intriguing to say the least. Even more intriguing? The bio under each TD's profile.

Take Micheál Martin's for example:

"The good times are back, baby!

I'm back on the market after my last relationship crashed and burned. Basically, I overspent and had to apply to the credit union for a bailout in order to pay the Sky and energy bills.

My biggest political achievement is introducing the smoking ban in 2004. But there isn't anything in the legislation prohibiting smokin' hotties..."

Michael Healy Rae's promises that all dates "will receive a Healy Rae calendar every Christmas" and that he will show up at your funeral, while Leo Varadkar's proclaims his undying love for Kylie - his favourite song is Spinning Around.

Plenty of choices out there, below are the top 10 most popular choices.

So if you've been dreaming of a politically charged romance then you should get swiping.

READ NEXT: Eight INSANE things you have to try at Bread 41