Ten genuinely gas Irish Instagram accounts to follow

Now more than ever, we need a laugh. I know I do. These Irish Instagram accounts are giving me just that.

If you're like me, you're finding yourself spending a lot more time on social media. All I want right now is distraction and giggles.

This is the kind of content I signed up for!

Ugly Irish Houses (@uglyirishhouses)

This one pretty much does what it says on the tin: posts photos of ugly Irish houses. It's as hilarious as it is uncomfortable and chaotic.

Celebs Visit Navan (@celebsvisitnavan)

This is the Instagram content you didn't know you needed.

Chris Murphy (@chrisisainmdom)

This instagay is a pal of mine and posts some gassss stuff on his feed and stories. If you're a confused old man like me struggling to understand the intricacies of Tik Tok, he posts his on his Instagram stories.

Tadhg Fleming (@tadhg_fleming)

How could we not include the 'Catch him Derry' guy?

Fionnuala Jay (@fionnualajay)

Fionnuala is another person bringing her gas Tik Toks and video skits to Instagram.

Irish Celebs Doing Things (@irishcelebsdoingthings)

It's just Irish celebs doing things. Do I need to explain any further?

Your One Nikita (@youronenikita)

"Heya me names Nikita, love me fella Anto, he's me world xox"

Enya Martin (@gizalaugh)

Her skits do have me in tears.

Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo)

Just #StunHunProblems.

Tony Cantwell (@tonyhorror)

Named Hot Press Comedian of the Year 2020, You're in for a laugh with all of Tony's posts.

