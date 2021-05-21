The Kooks have announced a Dublin show with tickets on sale next week

By James Fenton

May 21, 2021 at 11:43am

The Kooks have announced that they will be taking the 15th anniversary tour of their debut album to Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

The English indie-rockers have announced 10 dates across the UK and Ireland and are set to perform in the Olympia on January 27, 2022. The tour will celebrate 15 years since the Inside In/Inside Out, the debut album from The Kooks which featured singles such as She Moves in Her Own Way and Ooh La.

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Luke Pritchard said: "After this long hibernation we are so excited to finally announce a tour in 2022 to celebrate 15 years of our first record Iinside in/Inside out’.

"We wanted to play all the songs from the album along with some fan favourites spanning our entire career as a thank you to our fans for all the love that’s kept the album alive, growing and finding new ears since we put it out in the noughties. We are so excited to get playing again and can't wait for a bit of a nostalgia trip! Get your tickets and come party with us!”

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale next Friday May 28.

