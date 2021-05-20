Dublin drag queen goes viral on TikTok after gas 'disturbing' video

By Brian Dillon

May 20, 2021 at 4:51pm

Dublin drag queen goes viral on TikTok after gas 'disturbing' video

Dublin drag queen Dame Stuffy is officially TikTok famous after posting a bizarrely hilarious yet 'disturbing' video.

Drag performer and queen of Ballymun Dame Stuffy is certified viral after her TikTok video amassed over 1.6 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Dame Stuffy is best known for putting on stellar and hilarious drag performances in Dublin and hosting weekly bingo with fellow drag performer Carrie Deway.

In the video, she's quite literally just laughing with a filter on her face and for some reason, it's the funniest thing ever. I can't stop watching it.

 

Realising that her video has gone so viral, Dame stuffy posted a screenshot to her Instagram story, writing, "Well and truly viral! Now sitting at 1.6 million views and counting on TikTok. Not bad for a 'girl' from Ballymun hun."

The Dublin drag queen has been posting a series of gas TikTok videos that have us in stitches, I have to say, the clown one is my favourite...

 

Header image via Dame Stuffy on TikTok.
