This Dublin bartender is the newest member of the First Dates team

There's going to be a new face behind the First Dates bar, settling nerves and shaking cocktails.

I personally wouldn't even call First Dates a guilty pleasure. It's just a pleasure.

It's the absolute best kind of reality tv - real, non media-type people of all ages and backgrounds inviting us in to watch them embark on something nerve-wracking and inherently awkward, and usually winning the hearts of the nation in the process. That casting team certainly know how to pick daters we'll root for. I've cried while watching many a time, and I doubt I'm alone in that.

And now there'll be a new friendly face behind the bar to greet daters and put them at ease with a drink of their choosing, whether it's an espresso martini or, if you watched last week's episode, a chocolate milk. (If you missed it, Luke the chocolate milk stan can be spotted 3 mins or so into the video below).

The latest addition to the First Dates team is Neil Kenna, who you can also find pouring pints at the Old Spot in Dublin 4.

He joins maître D' Mateo Saina and waiters Alice and Pete as they set the scene, giving love the best possible chance to flourish.

Catch the First Dates crew Thursdays on RTÉ2, 9:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/RTÉ2

READ NEXT: Off for mid-term in Dublin this weekend? Here's a list of things to do