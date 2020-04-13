Close

Turns out Ellen DeGeneres misses Tropical Popical as much as we do

By Sarah Finnan

April 13, 2020 at 10:03am

Saoirse Ronan is a fan of Tropical Popical, as are we... as is Ellen DeGeneres.

Not one to miss a birthday, Ellen DeGeneres wished Saoirse Ronan a happy 26th year, giving one of our favourite Dublin businesses a shout out on social media in the process. Wishing Saoirse Ronan a happy birthday on Twitter, the well-known comedian and chat show host commiserated with the Irish actress that popular nail bar, Tropical Popical, wasn't open to celebrate with her.

One might wonder where Ellen acquired such niche knowledge of Dublin's beauty salons and well, it all stems back to 2016 when Saoirse appeared on The Ellen Show.

Joining Ellen for a chat, Saoirse recounted the story of how she found out she was nominated for a Golden Globe... and as it turns out she was in Dublin, getting her nails done, in Tropical Popical.

Clearly impressed by the Carlow woman's nail routine, Ellen has been giving Tropical Popical a shout out ever since - wishing Saoirse a happy birthday in a very similar way back in 2018 when she tweeted:

"Happy birthday, Saoirse Ronan. I hope you celebrate at Tropical Popical."

Responding to the mention, the gang echoed Ellen's birthday sentiments, writing:

"Happy birthday lovely Saoirse (we're also sorry and sweatin' to be back tending to cuticles and claws)".

You've got to love a birthday tradition.

