An Irishman is joining The Chase as the sixth chaser

By James Fenton

April 16, 2020 at 9:35am

ITV quiz show The Chase is set to announce that Dubliner Darragh Ennis will be joining the likes of Paul Sinha and Mark 'The Beast' Labbett as a chaser.

Darragh, who was a contestant on The Chase in 2017, has taken to Twiiter to say 'I'm really excited to be the 6th chaser on The Chase . I've been working hard on this for a while now and can't wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway.' 

Darragh displayed his quizzing prowess during his previous appearance on the show, banking €9,000 only for his teammates to take lower offers thus reducing the pot. This resulted in the hashtag #justicefordarragh gaining some traction on Twitter.

The Oxford researcher's new colleagues have been quick to congratulate Darragh on joining the team, with Paul Sinha describing him as 'an Irish guy who looked a bit like Micky Flanagan'...

Sinha was the second last new chaser to join the show when he took the role in 2011, ahead of Jenny Ryan who started in 2015. Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace were the original chasers when the quiz first aired in 2009, followed by Anne Hegerty a year later.

They're all sure to give Darragh a warm welcome when he gets started and, who knows, there could be an increase in GAA questions to give him a leg up...

