WATCH: Dublin tribute band record Oasis classic to raise funds for frontline health staff

Oasis tribute act Live Forever Oasis have recorded a version of Let There Be Love to raise funds for frontline health workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Live Forever have gained a reputation in recent years as Ireland's premier Oasis tribute act and are due to play Vicar Street in September, something that the band has described as "the stuff of dreams".

However with live music taking a backseat at the minute as Ireland continues to get get to grips with coronavirus crisis, the band members have come together to record the 2005 Oasis song remotely.

The group have released a video of the final product which shows members contributing from their own homes and you can view it for yourself below.

As well as that, the post includes a GoFundMe link where people can donate whatever they can to assist frontline healthcare workers. While a target of €3,000 is mentioned on the page, the six members of Live Forever say that 'We want to use our large social media reach (over 20,000 followers) to do something good to help the vital people during this pandemic, any size donation helps greatly to reach the goal.'

After you've listened to their fine version of Let There Be Love, you can spread a little love yourself by donating here.

