Tried Tinder? Bungled with Bumble? Well why not try your hand at finding love on the Late Late Show Valentine's Day special.

RTE are on the lookout for more than 200 singletons to take part in The Late Late Show Valentine's Day extravaganza.

Host Ryan Tubridy put the call out for "eligible lads and ladies who aren't camera shy, are game for a laugh and who are, most importantly, definitely looking for love" to join him on February 14 for "probably the most bonkers show in The Late Late Show calendar."

Applicants must be over 18 years old and willing to tell producers "a little about their single life, why they are looking for love and their experiences of what the dating scene is like in Ireland."

"It's a show that brings out the wild in people, and that's what we want!" Tubridy added.

"We want people to come and join us in the assembly hall of dating destiny. We are opening our doors, our hearts and our arms to the singletons of this country. Your time is now, the place is here, so apply for true love...or at least love for 24 hours."

To apply, fill out the online form here.

And for a reminder of what took place on last year's show...