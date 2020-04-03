Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Memory game shows just how invested parents are in RTE Home School Hub

By Darragh Murphy

April 3, 2020 at 3:08pm

Share:

People are obsessed with RTE's Home School Hub, that much is clear.

The first week of RTE's Home School Hub has been a runaway success, with thousands of kids around Ireland tuning in every morning at 11am to continue their education while at home.

Múinteoir Ray, Múinteoir John and Múinteoir Clíona have had students from first to sixth class hanging on their every word all week with their entertaining way of teaching everything from maths to music.

What's also become clear since Monday morning is that some parents aren't just availing of the daily programme to keep their children occupied for an hour.

In fact, many mums and dads are enjoying the show as much as their kids.

That was clear for all to see following the reaction to a memory game played by Seamus the puppet on Friday morning's episode.

Breaking up segments from the múinteoirí, Seamus put viewers up to a challenge to memorise objects on the classroom desk.

Controversy reigned, however, as there was a mix-up in the editing.

When Seamus said he'd removed a clock from the desk, he actually removed a dustpan and when Seamus said he removed the dustpan, he actually removed the clock.

No big deal, right?

WRONG!

Parents who had become engrossed in the game took to social media to complain.

"Fuming that the RTE Home School memory game was mixed up," one viewer wrote. "I was top of the class."

Another added: "OK that memory game was dodgy."

In fact, there was no shortage of responses to the memory game portion of the show, which just goes to prove that older viewers are very much invested in the show.

Share:

Latest articles

We’re hosting a fab online event for parents, here’s how you can join the fun

Here's a class couple's workout you can do at home with bae

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Mum Talks: Passion project turned successful enterprise

You may also love

Cecelia Ahern delighted to finally make it on The Chase

Ryan Tubridy gives Covid-19 update as Late Late Show line-up announced

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle will tide you over until the return of Love Island and Love is Blind

Last night's episode of Inside The K described as tough but necessary watch

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy