Memory game shows just how invested parents are in RTE Home School Hub

People are obsessed with RTE's Home School Hub, that much is clear.

The first week of RTE's Home School Hub has been a runaway success, with thousands of kids around Ireland tuning in every morning at 11am to continue their education while at home.

Múinteoir Ray, Múinteoir John and Múinteoir Clíona have had students from first to sixth class hanging on their every word all week with their entertaining way of teaching everything from maths to music.

What's also become clear since Monday morning is that some parents aren't just availing of the daily programme to keep their children occupied for an hour.

In fact, many mums and dads are enjoying the show as much as their kids.

That was clear for all to see following the reaction to a memory game played by Seamus the puppet on Friday morning's episode.

Yet another exciting episode of #RTEHomeSchool Hub coming up this morning at 11am! Bígí leo ag foghlaim rudaí suimiúla 👩‍🎓🧑‍🎓🎒🏫@rte @RTE2 @MacallaTeo pic.twitter.com/mXzvQVKy7f — RTÉjr (@RTEjr) April 3, 2020

Breaking up segments from the múinteoirí, Seamus put viewers up to a challenge to memorise objects on the classroom desk.

Controversy reigned, however, as there was a mix-up in the editing.

When Seamus said he'd removed a clock from the desk, he actually removed a dustpan and when Seamus said he removed the dustpan, he actually removed the clock.

No big deal, right?

WRONG!

Parents who had become engrossed in the game took to social media to complain.

"Fuming that the RTE Home School memory game was mixed up," one viewer wrote. "I was top of the class."

Another added: "OK that memory game was dodgy."

In fact, there was no shortage of responses to the memory game portion of the show, which just goes to prove that older viewers are very much invested in the show.

ARE THERE TWO DUSTPANS? pic.twitter.com/xWe6kO6bFM — Marky Sparkles (@beigejobby) April 3, 2020

#RTEHomeschool Seamus got a big mixed up with memory game I think today haha the shots on the screen...the dustpan and brush and clock...😂😅🤣 — Siobhán💭 (@shiv42tea) April 3, 2020

@rte Loving the homeschool hub and recommending it ti others but my dd9 today noticed a few editing errors during the memory game with the adorable puppet Seamus. You might want to double check that! — Elizabeth Wilson (@Liz_Wilson) April 3, 2020