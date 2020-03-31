Close

  Viewers have worked out where they know Múinteoir Clíona from

Viewers have worked out where they know Múinteoir Clíona from

By Darragh Murphy

March 31, 2020 at 2:59pm

The teachers on RTE's Home School Hub have gone down a storm with viewers but there's been a nagging feeling among many that they know Múinteoir Clíona from somewhere.

Múinteoir Clíona took charge of an Irish lesson on Monday's debut episode of RTE's Home School Hub, which proved incredibly popular, and on Tuesday, she taught music.

While students who have been watching the daily programme have responded positively to the fantastic initiative, viewers who are a bit older finally realised where they recognise Múinteoir Clíona from.

It turns out that Múinteoir Clíona is actually Clíona Ní Chiosáin, who played the title role in popular TG4 show, Aifric.

Clíona, an accomplished actress, has plenty of experience in presenting on both radio and television and is currently a primary school teacher so it made perfect sense to enlist her help as one of the múinteoirí for the RTE Home School series.

And the reaction on Twitter was pretty hilarious as it dawned on people that Múinteoir Clíona was none other than the iconic Aifric.

 

To keep the minds of children who are at home amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis engaged, the RTE Home School Hub will air each morning from 11am to 12pm and will feature three short class segments aimed at first and second class, third and fourth class and, finally, fifth and sixth class.

