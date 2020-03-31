Viewers have worked out where they know Múinteoir Clíona from

The teachers on RTE's Home School Hub have gone down a storm with viewers but there's been a nagging feeling among many that they know Múinteoir Clíona from somewhere.

Múinteoir Clíona took charge of an Irish lesson on Monday's debut episode of RTE's Home School Hub, which proved incredibly popular, and on Tuesday, she taught music.

While students who have been watching the daily programme have responded positively to the fantastic initiative, viewers who are a bit older finally realised where they recognise Múinteoir Clíona from.

It turns out that Múinteoir Clíona is actually Clíona Ní Chiosáin, who played the title role in popular TG4 show, Aifric.

Clíona, an accomplished actress, has plenty of experience in presenting on both radio and television and is currently a primary school teacher so it made perfect sense to enlist her help as one of the múinteoirí for the RTE Home School series.

And the reaction on Twitter was pretty hilarious as it dawned on people that Múinteoir Clíona was none other than the iconic Aifric.

I have spent hours trying to figure out where I knew Múinteoir Clíona from.



SHE WAS AIFRIC!!! — Dermot Looney (@dlooney) March 30, 2020

Sorry is this the girl from aifric teaching on rte 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ACCF78kSVc — rach hickey (@rachaelhickeyxx) March 30, 2020

Made my little brother practice his gaeilge today by watching the RTÉ Homeschool Hub and was pleasantly surprised by who has made a return to classroom (although this time she’s on the other side). The best part of Irish class always. #Aifric pic.twitter.com/cCj0GaZQR2 — Aoife Kearns (@kearns_aoife) March 30, 2020

Did anyone else notice "Aifric" taught the Irish segment of #RTEHomeSchool, Teenager Kate is living for this 🙌 well done @rte — Kate Geraghty (@Kates_Curves) March 30, 2020

Oh my god it’s AIFRIC pls tell me you all remember that show and how much of a vibe it was to watch in Irish class https://t.co/aGnZa7hpcD — Marisa Sansovini (@MarisaSansovini) March 30, 2020

Am I hallucinating or is that...Aifric?! https://t.co/o8iKLekSkM — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) March 30, 2020

It brings me great joy that AIFRIC is back on the telly. https://t.co/JA4xcpOn7e pic.twitter.com/WfiCBZRC4m — Dave Duke (@DJDaveDuke) March 30, 2020

To keep the minds of children who are at home amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis engaged, the RTE Home School Hub will air each morning from 11am to 12pm and will feature three short class segments aimed at first and second class, third and fourth class and, finally, fifth and sixth class.

