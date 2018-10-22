Sport GAA Entertainment TV

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly's McMahon's Hugely Important Documentary Last Night

'This should be shown at every secondary school assembly in the morning...'

Screen Shot 2018 10 22 At 09 23 11

To say that Philly McMahon isn't like other Gaelic Footballers would be doing a disservice others all over the country. However, there are a couple of things that set the Dublin star apart.

For one, the six-time All-Ireland winner's literary skills have been commended, with his book The Choice, written with Niall Kelly, winning the 2017 Sports Book Of The Year Award.

Secondly, McMahon's campaigning and charity work have been universally praised, with the tragic drug-related death of his brother John being very much a focus of the aforementioned autobiography.

The objective of highlighting how drug use can have detrimental effects on families and communities was carried over beautifully into The Hardest Hit, a documentary fronted by McMahon which aired on RTÉ last night.

The programme appears to have attracted a large audience and has been widely praised online. In it, McMahon invited cameras into his home as the work he does with Mountjoy's Progression Unit was highlighted. Philly also called for decriminalisation as well as the introduction of a drug court and people were hugely impressed with what they saw...

If you missed The Hardest Hit last night, it is now available to watch on RTÉ Player. Alternatively, it will be repeated on RTÉ One, this Wednesday at 11.10pm.

If you find that's a bit late to be staying up watching TV midweek, be sure to hit the record button. You won't regret it.

(header pic: RTÉ)

READ NEXT: PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

philly mcmahon the hardest hit RTÉ Dublin GAA drugs decriminalisation
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Sport

Read More in Sport
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly's McMahon's Hugely Important Documentary Last Night
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly's McMahon's Hugely Important Documentary Last Night
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online
The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online
PIC: Have You Spotted This Brilliant New Subset Mural In Town Yet?
PIC: Have You Spotted This Brilliant New Subset Mural In Town Yet?
This Is The Only Spot In Dublin Where You Should Watch Liverpool Games This Season
This Is The Only Spot In Dublin Where You Should Watch Liverpool Games This Season
The IRFU Has Confirmed Two World Cup Warm-Up Games For The Aviva Stadium Next Year
The IRFU Has Confirmed Two World Cup Warm-Up Games For The Aviva Stadium Next Year
PIC: The Dublin Players Celebrated Their All-Ireland Win At A Popular Northside Pub Last Night
PIC: The Dublin Players Celebrated Their All-Ireland Win At A Popular Northside Pub Last Night
PICS: The Dublin Team's Homecoming In Town This Evening Looked Fairly Epic
PICS: The Dublin Team's Homecoming In Town This Evening Looked Fairly Epic
Shocking Footage Shows Dublin Fan Kicking Homeless Man In The Head Yesterday
Shocking Footage Shows Dublin Fan Kicking Homeless Man In The Head Yesterday
Here's All You Need To Know About Tonight's Dublin Homecoming
Here's All You Need To Know About Tonight's Dublin Homecoming
WATCH: Dubs Prove Class With Wonderful Gesture For Departing Sunday Game Host
WATCH: Dubs Prove Class With Wonderful Gesture For Departing Sunday Game Host
Heading To Croke Park Today? Here's What The Weather Will Be Like
Heading To Croke Park Today? Here's What The Weather Will Be Like
Conor McGregor's Latest Actions Will Make You Love And Hate Him At The Same Time
Dublin

Conor McGregor's Latest Actions Will Make You Love And Hate Him At The Same Time
PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
Podcasts

PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
Dublin

PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown
Dublin

PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer
What's On

It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group