Ryan Tubridy gives Covid-19 update as Late Late Show line-up announced

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Tubridy will be staying at home for Friday night's episode of the Late Late Show after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

For the second week running, Miriam O'Callaghan will take over from Ryan Tubridy, who announced that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday.

O'Callaghan deputised for Tubridy on last Friday's episode, proving a hit with viewers on a show which again focused quite heavily on Ireland's attempts to halt the spread of coronavirus.

After complaining of a persistent cough, Tubridy was tested and discovered he had contracted Covid-19 and while he insists that he is on the road to recovery, he will not be ready to return to his Late Late Show hosting duties this week.

Tomorrow on the #LateLate, the wonderful @MiriamOCal will be stepping in as presenter again. Musician @GavinJames will be giving a special performance as ambassador for @ALONE_IRELAND & we'll be chatting to a variety of guests from around Ireland and the world. Join us, 9.35pm. pic.twitter.com/G8mdEhjL8X — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 2, 2020

Speaking from home on Thursday, Tubridy said: "I want to thank everyone for their good wishes over the past number of days.

"I am very grateful to be through this virus, and, to keep safe I will be adhering to best practice and not be returning to work until next week.

"I am acutely aware that other people are going through much more serious pain and I want to send them my warmest wishes at this difficult time.

"Miriam did a great job last Friday, as I'm sure she will tomorrow night, and I want to thank her and the team for keeping the show on the road."

Joining Miriam on Friday's edition of the Late Late Show will be Michael Prendergast, the 28-year-old Kerryman who was recently hospitalised with coronavirus.

Accompanying a performance from ALONE Ireland ambassador Gavin James will be an in-studio discussion with the organisation's CEO, Sean Moynihan.

Fitness instructor Joe Wicks will offer advice on how people can stay fit and healthy at home while Laura Whitmore will be joining the show via video link from her London home.

John Sheahan of The Dubliners will speak with Miriam on his experience of cocooning while country singer, Philomena Begley, will also be appearing.