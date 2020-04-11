Close

Viewers unsure about the new format of The Graham Norton Show

By Darragh Murphy

April 11, 2020 at 2:29pm

The Graham Norton Show has gone virtual in the hope of entertaining viewers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Graham Norton returned to our screens on Friday night, at the new time slot of 9pm and with a new, shorter runtime of 30 minutes.

Like many talk shows around the world, The Graham Norton Show has used video messaging technology to adapt to social distancing guidelines while there was no audience present to appreciate the presenter's quips.

But because Graham Norton's programme relies so heavily on laughter and audience interaction, viewers found it difficult to come to terms with the many awkward silences.

Graham's popularity remains sky-high and the consensus was to praise the Corkman and the BBC for at least making an effort to keep the show going in these unprecedented times.

Friday night's show saw Graham joined via video link by Michael Buble, Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, while music came courtesy of Celeste.

He will return next Friday night at 9pm, when any kinks will likely be worked out.

It might have gotten off to a shaky start with some awkward silences but if anyone is capable of quickly adapting to a new way of entertaining, it's Graham.

