Brendan Gleeson blows viewers away with rare musical performance on Late Late Show

Is there anything Brendan Gleeson can't do?

When you see Brendan Gleeson in the line-up for a talk show, you assume that he will be promoting a new film or play but his appearance on Friday night's edition of The Late Late Show was very different and very special.

The reason for Gleeson's appearance was a commendable one as he joined Ryan Tubridy to raise awareness for and promote the fundraising efforts of St Francis Hospice.

The 65-year-old also spoke with wonderful poise on the current Covid-19 pandemic and discussed the importance of affording very ill people a dignified death.

Gleeson even brought along his son, Fergus, for a rare musical performance on live television and the pair received Garda clearance to appear in studio.

The Dublin-born actor belted out a fantastic version of A Pint of Plain is Your Only Man, adding a gorgeous melody on his dulcimer to Fergus' guitar accompaniment.

Gleeson was pressed for another song before bidding Tubridy farewell and he didn't need a second invitation, breaking out his mandolin for another stunning tune.

Viewers were not only blown away by Gleeson's talent but also with the way that he spoke so well at a time when the country needed to hear a reassuring voice.

What a wonderful Irish man Brendan Gleeson is. Nobody better on the world stage could represent us. — TD (@_JTD28) April 10, 2020

Brendan Gleeson was a breath of fresh air on Ireland's national tv this evening. They should get him to do the evening news now we have him back home and not doing movies..#BrendanGleeson #LockdownExtended @rte #LateLateShow — Just Frank (@bluredfrank) April 11, 2020

Could have watched #BrendanGleeson for hours! So sad & true, my own dad passed away last Nov. St. Francis Hospice Blanch were truly amazing, donating now #LateLateShow #SaveLives #savelivesstayhome https://t.co/Rbnuevuz51 — Karen Collins (@KcollinsKaren) April 11, 2020

Brendan Gleeson singing "a pint of plain is yer only man" and playing some kind of guitar yokeen with son Fergus also on the guitar! Just Magic! #StayAtHome #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/EkkkhQbpKP — 🅰🅽🅶🆁🆈 🆂🆃🅴🆅🅴 (@ni_cur) April 10, 2020

Brendan Gleeson is a class act. the music is gorgeous but what he said about the professionalism of nurses/doctors is true, it is staggering. I watched them up close and personal for the last few years and I am in awe. we owe them a great dept! #StayHomeSaveLifes #LateLateShow — Deirdre O'Kane (@DeirdreOKane1) April 10, 2020

Brendan Gleeson. Zero ego. Incredible talent. True class. #LateLateShow — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) April 10, 2020

Brendan Gleeson plays a very good Mandolin. pic.twitter.com/FlFJwPG74k — Electroboy (@PFQMUSIC) April 10, 2020

Brendan Gleeson singing a pint of plain is your only man on the late late show.. I cannot stress this enough, he must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/QRWVarx6a3 — Kate Gilmore (@_kategilmore) April 10, 2020

Fair play Brendan Gleeson, hospices are amazing #LateLateShow. Having sat with a relation dying in a care home and also another in hospice, I’d rather be in a hospice for the attention to detail and pain management. They are so set up for it. Amazing service — kodomonster (@kodomonster) April 10, 2020

If you don’t like Brendan Gleeson then I don’t like you #LateLateShow — Kate✨ (@canaryharlequin) April 10, 2020

@RTELateLateShow who knew Brendan Gleeson what a talent !! Just donated to the hospice fantastic charity ❤ — Jude (@Jude66028865) April 10, 2020