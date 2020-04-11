Close

Brendan Gleeson blows viewers away with rare musical performance on Late Late Show

By Darragh Murphy

April 11, 2020 at 10:17am

Is there anything Brendan Gleeson can't do?

When you see Brendan Gleeson in the line-up for a talk show, you assume that he will be promoting a new film or play but his appearance on Friday night's edition of The Late Late Show was very different and very special.

The reason for Gleeson's appearance was a commendable one as he joined Ryan Tubridy to raise awareness for and promote the fundraising efforts of St Francis Hospice.

The 65-year-old also spoke with wonderful poise on the current Covid-19 pandemic and discussed the importance of affording very ill people a dignified death.

Gleeson even brought along his son, Fergus, for a rare musical performance on live television and the pair received Garda clearance to appear in studio.

The Dublin-born actor belted out a fantastic version of A Pint of Plain is Your Only Manadding a gorgeous melody on his dulcimer to Fergus' guitar accompaniment.

Gleeson was pressed for another song before bidding Tubridy farewell and he didn't need a second invitation, breaking out his mandolin for another stunning tune.

Viewers were not only blown away by Gleeson's talent but also with the way that he spoke so well at a time when the country needed to hear a reassuring voice.

