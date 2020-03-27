You can take part in Graham Norton's Red Chair Challenge from home

The Graham Norton Show will return to our screens on Friday, April 10.

Earlier this week, the BBC announced their Spring schedule and confirmed that The Graham Norton Show would return in two weeks, albeit with a few minor changes.

Adapting to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and public health guidelines regarding social distancing, the new series of The Graham Norton show will feature virtual guests when it returns on BBC One at an earlier time of 9pm.

New episodes of the popular show will only run for 30 minutes for the foreseeable future.

Despite the changes, Graham's famous Red Chair Challenge will remain a segment on the show but it will see the Irish presenter and his guests virtually judge the quality of applicants' stories, which will be "brought to us by phone or computer, preferably with video too."

A statement read: "The BAFTA-award-winning host is back, connecting to the world around him with his famous mix of star guests, jokes and stories, including the notorious Red Chair – now relocated to the comfort of your own armchair at home."

You can apply for your place in the Red Chair by sending your contact details, your best story and a few words about yourself to [email protected]