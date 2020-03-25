Graham Norton to continue filming episodes despite UK's Covid-19 lockdown

Graham Norton will be returning to our screens next month as planned despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The BBC has revealed that The Graham Norton Show will be back on our screens on Friday, April 10 while the Irishman will also be hosting a special Eurovision night in May.

Graham will return "on Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories, including the famous Red Chair - now relocated to the comfort of your own armchair at home", according to a statement from the BBC.

It has been reported that The Graham Norton Show will likely feature virtual guests in order to continue observing social distancing in the hope of halting the spread of Covid-19.

As for the Corkman's Eurovision special, Graham is set to present a programme called Eurovision: Come Together on Saturday, May 16.

While the annual song contest has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus fears, the BBC programme will feature classic European performances and a glimpse of what might have been this year.

Director-General Tony Hall said: "The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times. We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important.

"The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled. We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past. Our pledge is offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs."