Twitter is loving this photo of Michael D and his hat

By Sarah Finnan

July 22, 2020 at 4:13pm

Any photo of Michael D will always get a big thumbs up from me. Add in a hat and some lively hand gestures and well, that might just be one to frame for the mantelpiece.

Pictured chatting to Mr. Leo Oosterweghel, the former Director of Dublin Zoo, Miggeldy can be seen having what looks to be a very animated conversation. Thanking him for his "remarkable service to conservation and biodiversity", Mr. Oosterweghel is retiring from his role after 19 years as head of the zoo.

Naturally, Twitter has had a lot to say about the photo. According to one bemused onlooker:

"I couldn't give you all the reasons why but this photograph makes me so happy. They look like cuddly, friendly scarecrows. (Meant in the loveliest way possible, obviously)".

Cool Angie Walton makes a fair point.

Others described them as a "pair of legends in the wild", likening the image to something you'd seen in movies such as Jurassic Park and Lord of the Rings.

It's the below that really got me though... a dad joke of the highest order and one that has my full support.

So simple yet so, so effective. Maybe it's the 4pm slump, maybe it's the fact that I've only had one coffee so far today but that one made me laugh for far longer than it probably should have.

Happy hump day.

Header image via Twitter/President of Ireland

