U.S. Group Cancels Olympia Show Due To ‘Medical Situation’

American group Dr. Hook has cancelled its upcoming Olympia show due to lead singer Dennis Locorriere’s medical situation.

A statement on the venue’s website says that ‘due to Mr. Locorriere’s ongoing medical situation, the regrettable decision has been taken to cancel Dr. Hook’s shows worldwide for the rest of 2019 and the first six months of 2020.’

The show was due to take place on December 9 of this year. On his own Twitter page, Locorriere added ‘a minor procedure on my prostate was successful but ended up giving me some kidney issues.’

The Olympia has said that refunds are available at the point of purchase. More information can be found here.

