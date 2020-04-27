WATCH: Dublin buskers come together for virtual jam session

Dublin city is empty at the moment - devoid of people, and therefore of buskers and music.

A city usually bursting with life, laughter and noise, Dublin is noticeably quieter as of late. With citizens confined to staying within a 2km radius of their homes, people have been making note of things they've been missing - barista-style coffee, brunch, and creamy pints amongst the most mentioned. Shortly followed by a wander down Grafton Street.

One of the buzziest (and busiest) parts of town, it's the sound of the city's buskers that really brings the place to life and though we may not be able to get the IRL experience for another while yet, some of the capital's finest have come together to keep us entertained until then.

Organised by Joy Frost, the video features over 20 of Dublin's most well-recognised buskers, staples on the city's streets of a regular day pre-quarantine. Rallying the troops to "pull together and share some love through these hard times", the group decided on a song, recorded their individual parts and thus their cover of Bob Marley's One Love was born.

Uploaded to YouTube, the video appears on the Dublin City Today channel - a channel set up to promote Dublin's street music talent.

Speaking to Lovin Dublin, busker Scott Carey said:

"We spend so much time together on Grafton Street and the surrounding areas - it's like having a second family."

Commenting that it has been "difficult" not being out on the streets busking, he added:

"We just have to make sure to keep doing what we do best."

Have a listen to the brilliant cover below.

That has us dreaming of sunny days on Grafton Street.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Michael Buble moved to tears by touching Irish video