WATCH: Dublin GAA star wows fans with piano rendition of 'Still D.R.E'

Eoin Murchan has already written his name into the Dublin GAA history books by scoring the only goal in the 2019 All-Ireland Final replay against Kerry.

Gaelic Football isn't where Eoin Muchan's talents end though, as this video posted by team mate Brian Fenton yesterday will testify. Fenton took to Twitter to share a clip of his pal sitting down to a session on the piano and the results are pretty impressive.

The Na Fianna man draws audible gasps from onlookers as he launches into Still D.R.E by Dr. Dre and Fenton's tweet has gained plenty of attention since it was posted. One commenter quipped that Murchan is a 'key player' while another added 'this was the last thing I expected to see today.'

Dublin begin their quest for six-in-a-row with a Leinster quarter-final against Westmeath this weekend and, with any luck, Eoin will be tickling the ivories at the post-All Ireland Final party on December 19.

Have a look at Eoin Murchan in action below...

READ NEXT: 12 Halloween-inspired treats to sink your teeth into this week