WATCH: Dublin teen stuns viewers with incredible Adele rendition on The Voice

By James Fenton

January 31, 2021 at 9:30am

The Voice viewers were stunned last night  as none of the judges turned around for a stunning performance by a Dublin teen.

16-year-old Dubliner Gwenaelle Noval drew rapturous applause from the virtual audience on last night's episode of The Voice, when she took to the stage and performed When We Were Young by Adele.

Even though the teen's powerful voice struck a chord with the judges, it wasn't enough to get them to turn around and take Gwenaelle into the next stage.

Afterwards, judge Anne-Marie admitted that she was "being too picky" and it seems that a lot of viewers agreed, with many left wondering how Gwenaelle's performance wasn't enough to get her through...

While the judges clearly wanted a little bit more, Gwenaelle definitely manage to impress millions at home with her amazing talent. She can be very proud of herself and is sure to go a long way with a voice like that.

Have a look at Gwenaelle's performance on The Voice last night for yourself below...

