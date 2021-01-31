WATCH: Dublin teen stuns viewers with incredible Adele rendition on The Voice

The Voice viewers were stunned last night as none of the judges turned around for a stunning performance by a Dublin teen.

16-year-old Dubliner Gwenaelle Noval drew rapturous applause from the virtual audience on last night's episode of The Voice, when she took to the stage and performed When We Were Young by Adele.

Even though the teen's powerful voice struck a chord with the judges, it wasn't enough to get them to turn around and take Gwenaelle into the next stage.

Afterwards, judge Anne-Marie admitted that she was "being too picky" and it seems that a lot of viewers agreed, with many left wondering how Gwenaelle's performance wasn't enough to get her through...

Ok. Lads seriously how did they not turn for Gwenaelle? Issues. #thevoiceuk — Olivia De Buitléir (@Alivia_deB) January 30, 2021

Why in God’s name did no one turn for that young girl from Ireland? Madness coaches!! Get the earbuds out!! @RealSirTomJones @ollymurs @iamwill @AnneMarie #thevoiceuk — Dina Koulla (@DinaKoulla) January 30, 2021

Are the judges listening to the singers at all or are they just there promoting themselves. That girl from Dublin was great. This show has gone down hill #thevoiceuk — AoifeRyanIrl (@irl_aoife) January 30, 2021

Well I’m sorry, but if they didn’t turn for her, what are they actually looking for? I despair of this show! #thevoiceuk — Joan S 🇪🇸🇪🇺🇮🇹🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Jargent) January 30, 2021

While the judges clearly wanted a little bit more, Gwenaelle definitely manage to impress millions at home with her amazing talent. She can be very proud of herself and is sure to go a long way with a voice like that.

Have a look at Gwenaelle's performance on The Voice last night for yourself below...

READ NEXT: This Dublin coffee shop is serving incredible Kinder Bueno blondies