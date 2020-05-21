WATCH: First look at 13 Reasons Why season

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the final season of 13 Reasons Why ahead of its premiere early next month.

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix this June. Following the Liberty High School class as they prepare for graduation, the teens are forced to make "life-changing and heartbreaking choices" about how their past will impact their future.

The series kicked up quite a stir when it first debuted back in 2017, due to the sensitive nature of its content, however, though controversial at times, the show has proven to quite a hit and so is back for one more run. Based on a novel of the same name, the series revolves around Clay Jensen in the aftermath of his friend Hannah Baker's suicide.

The trailer opens by showing Clay and Justin walking into school, joining a crowd of other students around a door with the words "Monty was framed" spray-painted on it - indicating that season four will delve further into the mystery surrounding Bryce Walker's death.

Hopefully answering all fan questions and tying up any loose ends, season four marks the final season of the series with both cast and crew dubbing it the natural ending to the show as it coincides with the characters' high school graduation.

Have a look at the trailer below and mark June 5th on your calendars.

