Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: First look at 13 Reasons Why season

By Sarah Finnan

May 21, 2020 at 10:43am

Share:

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the final season of 13 Reasons Why ahead of its premiere early next month.

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix this June. Following the Liberty High School class as they prepare for graduation, the teens are forced to make "life-changing and heartbreaking choices" about how their past will impact their future.

The series kicked up quite a stir when it first debuted back in 2017, due to the sensitive nature of its content, however, though controversial at times, the show has proven to quite a hit and so is back for one more run. Based on a novel of the same name, the series revolves around Clay Jensen in the aftermath of his friend Hannah Baker's suicide.

The trailer opens by showing Clay and Justin walking into school, joining a crowd of other students around a door with the words "Monty was framed" spray-painted on it - indicating that season four will delve further into the mystery surrounding Bryce Walker's death.

Hopefully answering all fan questions and tying up any loose ends, season four marks the final season of the series with both cast and crew dubbing it the natural ending to the show as it coincides with the characters' high school graduation.

Have a look at the trailer below and mark June 5th on your calendars.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: PICS: Lovin Dublin’s top 10 performing Instagram posts so far in May

Share:

Latest articles

Fingal County Council shares image of litter left in one of its parks

Just Eat now delivering cinema food to your gaff

Insta-hun 101: Where to buy the Whispering Angel rose that's all over your timeline

Paul Mescal open to reprising his role as Connell in the future

You may also love

Paul Mescal open to reprising his role as Connell in the future

Legally Blonde 3 is on the way - five reasons you should watch the original tonight

Oh My Christ - Pam is hosting a massive Gavin & Stacey quiz this week

The Umbrella Academy - Netflix announces official date for season 2

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.