WATCH: Hugh Jackman Enjoyed A Pint In A Pub Off Grafton Street Last Night

The Man. The Music. The Pint.

Hugh Jackman has landed in the capital ahead of his 3 Arena shows and like many a visitor before him, he nipped into town for a pint of the black stuff.

The Greatest Showman star shared a video to his social media accounts which shows him sampling a pint of Guinness along with the caption ‘Waited 50 years for this one.’ In the clip he says ‘my whole life I’ve drunk Guinness but they always say it’s different in Ireland.’

Good things come to those who wait and all that. Now, we’re not saying there’s a Detective Pikachu in the Lovin office, but a comment was posted by Jackman’s co-star Keala Settle which says ‘I need to be muted STAT’ which implies she is the person cheering him on in the video. Settle herself has shared another clip of herself enjoying some music in Bruxelles last night, bada bing bada boom, the tour’s cast were having the craic in Harry Street’s finest. Probably.

Hugh’s The Man. The Music. The Show tour starts tonight at the 3 Arena ahead two performances at the same venue tomorrow.

