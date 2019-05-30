د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

WATCH: Hugh Jackman Enjoyed A Pint In A Pub Off Grafton Street Last Night

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Man. The Music. The Pint.

Hugh Jackman has landed in the capital ahead of his 3 Arena shows and like many a visitor before him, he nipped into town for a pint of the black stuff.

The Greatest Showman star shared a video to his social media accounts which shows him sampling a pint of Guinness along with the caption ‘Waited 50 years for this one.’ In the clip he says ‘my whole life I’ve drunk Guinness but they always say it’s different in Ireland.’

Good things come to those who wait and all that. Now, we’re not saying there’s a Detective Pikachu in the Lovin office, but a comment was posted by Jackman’s co-star Keala Settle which says ‘I need to be muted STAT’ which implies she is the person cheering him on in the video. Settle herself has shared another clip of herself enjoying some music in Bruxelles last night, bada bing bada boom, the tour’s cast were having the craic in Harry Street’s finest. Probably.

Hugh’s The Man. The Music. The Show tour starts tonight at the 3 Arena ahead two performances at the same venue tomorrow.

READ NEXT: Moby Cancels Dublin Appearance Amid Book Controversy

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK