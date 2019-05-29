Moby Cancels Dublin Appearance Amid Book Controversy

American musician Moby has cancelled a scheduled appearance in Dublin amid controversy surrounding his new book Then It Fell Apart.

The DJ, known for songs such as Porcelain and Natural Blues, has attracted headlines in recent weeks for claiming in the book that he previously had a relationship with actress Natalie Portman. Portman has since denied the claims, saying ‘there are many factual errors and inventions’ in Moby’s writing.

Moby had been due to discuss the book at Liberty Hall on Thursday June 6 but a number of music journalists have now tweeted to say the event has been cancelled. Event host Eason has also contacted ticket-holders to confirm that they will be refunded.

This event is now cancelled. pic.twitter.com/QAYHJ65VW0 — Tony Clayton-Lea (@TonyClaytonLea) May 29, 2019

Moby decided against that Dublin interview after all… (Yes, I was going) pic.twitter.com/lvBVYYw8GE — James Hendicott (@jameshendicott) May 29, 2019

Moby himself posted on Instagram yesterday to say ‘I’m going to go away for a while.

But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.’

