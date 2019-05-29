It Looks Like Hugh Jackman Is Bringing A Very Special Guest To His 3 Arena Shows

Hugh Jackman fans don’t have long to wait as his The Man. The Music. The Show Tour. rolls into Dublin tomorrow night.

The tour has received rave reviews in other locations and features an array of songs from Jackman’s movies such as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables as well as plenty of other well-known numbers.

He wouldn’t be able to do it all by himself though and it appears that his Showman co-star Keala Settle will be joining Jackman on stage. Since the movie’s release, the singer has been catapulted to international fame and most will know her as the lead vocalist on the soundtrack’s breakout tune This Is Me.

In a Facebook post, Jackman said ‘The one and only, extraordinary, Keala Settle will be performing on The Man The Music The Show on the remaining European tour dates!’

Seemingly that’s confirmation but a quick scan of the tour’s Wiki page doesn’t reveal if Keala will actually be appearing at the 3 Arena. However, she has already blown audiences away in Birmingham and Manchester in recent days so fingers crossed she makes the short trip across the water.

All together now, “Look out ’cause here I come!”