WATCH: If you liked Money Heist, White Lines will be your new Netflix obsession

Hitting Netflix this Friday, White Lines is set you be your newest Netflix obsession.

Netflix has fast become one of our favourite home comforts. I mean we were always a fan of the online streaming platform, but spending so much time at home has allowed us to really find our groove - making our way through our watch list and ticking off all the series we've been meaning to delve into for ages. Which is both a blessing and a curse when you think about it, as it means we're constantly on the hunt for the next thing to sink our teeth into... literally and metaphorically speaking, we're always hungry.

And having already caught up on Money Heist, we're setting our sights on White Lines next. Brought to us by the writers of La Casa de Papel, as it's known in Spanish, and the production company behind The Crown, White Lines tells the story of a legendary Manchester DJ whose body is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza.

His sister Zoe returns to Ibiza to try to unravel what happened, with her investigation taking her through a "thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups". Irish actor Barry Ward also stars in the series, taking on the role of Mike, Zoe's husband.

Premiering this Friday, you can watch the trailer below.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin soul singer held a concert for her neighbours in the sunshine and it looked like heaven