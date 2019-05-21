WATCH: Mariah Carey Is In Dublin And Seems Very Excited To Be Here

It seems barely believable that throughout Mariah Carey’s 30-year music career, she has never played a show in Dublin.

That will all change tomorrow night when she takes to the 3 Arena stage to perform her string of massive hits which have gained her millions of adoring fans over the past three decades.

Mimi will have plenty of time to get the know the city as judging by a video posted to her Instagram, she has already landed in our fair city. The clip shows Mariah looking out of a Dublin window and marvelling at a good old-fashioned Irish rainbow. Big deal Mariah, we see ’em most days.

A limited number of tickets for Mariah Carey’s show are still on sale via Ticketmaster.